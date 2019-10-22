Ocean Springs businesses make tough decisions following Bonnet Carre Spillway impact

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Two Ocean Springs businesses dependent on the water had tough decisions to make after they faced the impact of the Bonnet Carre’ Spillway.
One went so far as to change the name of her store to survive.
Kenny Dinero, the owner of Ocean Springs Marine Mart, rents space to Amanda Mavar-Schmidt at his live bait store. Mavar-Schmidt sells and rents paddle boards.
Both knew the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway was going to hurt their business.
“In the spring of the year, it was bad,” Dinero said. “It kept us from catching brown shrimp. Our brown shrimp didn’t come in for bait in the spring of the year like we usually have. It was probably the end of June before we had a quantity of bait to sell.”
Mavar-Schmidt said the unexpected impact forced her to make some critical decisions regarding her business.
“With the spillway issue and realizing I was not going to rent any boards this summer probably, that prompted the name change, and so now, I’m appealing to a more broader audience, I feel like,” she said.
Dinero said his wholesale live-bait business was particularly hit hard. And while being flexible is the key to being successful, when your business is live bait, you just have to roll with it and make the best of what you have.
“What are you going to worry about? I mean, this is how it is. There’s going to be shrimp or there won’t be shrimp. If there’s not shrimp, people are still going to fish. They may use plastic,” he said. "If we don’t have shrimp, we may have croakers. If they’re off-shore fishing, we have frozen bait, pogies, eel things like that, But shrimp is the mainstay of my business.
On Government Street, Mavar-Schmidt had become accustomed to making adjustments on the run.
“I’ve been dealing with backlashes from the water for the past couple of years now, starting with the flesh-eating bacteria,” she explained. “It’s already been kind of a fight for me. I’ve had to adjust over the past few years, and I’ve been carrying a lot more stuff than paddle boards. Most of my sales are hats, t-shirts, all kinds of stuff.”
If Mavar-Schmidt’s reinvention is a success, she may abandon paddle boards all together.
“We’re going to re-evaluate that next year. I’m going to get through this season, holidays. I’ve got Peter Anderson Festival. We’ve got all kinds of stuff coming up, so I just want to focus on what we do have,” she said.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.