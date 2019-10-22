New development coming to Jackson County’s Sunplex Industrial Park

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Some of the most well-known fishing lures, tackle and rods in the industry will soon get a new home right here in South Mississippi.
“We’ve set up a company by the name of American Baitworks. Essentially, it’s a parent company for about six individual brands that we’ve acquired over the last 12 months. So, it’s essentially different categories in the fishing industry," said Justin Sward, Senior VP of American Baitworks.
American Baitworks has, within the last 12 months, expanded its portfolio. Sward has brought brands like NetBait, Halo Fishing, Snag Proof, Scum Frog, Freedom Tackle and STH Bait Company all under one roof in an effort to streamline and re-market the brands.
“Some of the brands we actually manufacture. So, we start with raw materials and go all the way through packaging and inventory," Sward said. “Most of our focus is on manufacturing and wholesale. We ship to all of the box stores, major box stores throughout the county, a lot of international customers to where we’re shipping to them their retail product for customer use,” said Sward.
Their current operation on Lemoyne Boulevard is a ten thousand square foot space. With forecast growth, American Baitworks will now need a much bigger, state-of-the-art facility.
“We have bought four acres in the Sunplex Industrial Park there, and we’re working on roughly 70 plus thousand square foot facility there. It will be setup through a three-phase manufacturing time frame, where we build roughly 40 thousand square feet in phase one," Sward told WLOX.
This near $10 million investment, projected to create 70 jobs, is great news for economic development in Jackson County.
“Luckily we were able to make it all happen for this company to come here. They’re gonna be a great company to work with. I look forward to having them in our Sunplex Industrial Park and in my district," said Randy Bosarge with the Jackson County Board of Supervisors.
“We’re really thankful to be relocating this in Jackson County. It’s been a project that’s roughly been three years in the making. It was a concept idea probably three years ago. We had some other opportunities, but at the end of the day Jackson County was the best place for us," Sward said.
Sward said the company has submitted their site prep work to the planning commission. He said that process should take around two weeks for approval. Once that step has been completed, American Baitworks can break ground on the new facility.
The general contractor on the project has estimated a move-in time to be around 12 months after groundbreaking, with a go-time for operations in 18 months, at the latest.
