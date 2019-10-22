Pascagoula police chief will retire; Search continues for city manager

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - For the second time in a matter of weeks, Pascagoula Police Chief Kenny Johnson has announced that he will retire from the city.
Mayor Dane Maxwell confirmed Tuesday that Johnson had sent a letter to city officials advising that he would retire on Oct. 31, 2019, as he originally intended.
Earlier this month, Johnson announced he would retire as police chief. One week later on Oct. 8, he was voted in as city manager by the city council.
Johnson said his decision to retire altogether comes after he met with the state’s public retirement office.
Now, Pascagoula is once again without a city manager. According to the mayor, the city council will now have to find another candidate to appoint for the job. There is no one specific in mind at this time, said Maxwell.
Up until this month, Ryan Frederic has been serving as both the city manager and the city attorney. He announced last month that he would take a medical leave of absence. On Oct. 9, the city council voted to split Frederic’s position so that he is only acting as city attorney once he returns from leave.
That same week, Johnson was appointed as city manager by officials.
Assistant city manager Frank Corder’s name was initially thrown into the hat before Johnson was appointed as city manager, but the motion was voted down by the city council due to a lack of support.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.