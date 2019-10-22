Hancock County man sentenced to 12 years after deadly boating accident

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The man accused of driving a boat while intoxicated, causing a deadly crash that took the life of a Hancock County teen, was sentenced this week.
Eugene Butler Jr., 47, was found guilty earlier this month of culpable negligence in the death of 19-year-old Vanessa Mauffray. On Monday, a judge sentenced Butler to 12 years in prison with no chance for an early release.
In June 2016, Mauffray and her boyfriend, Ryan Necaise, were in a skiff setting crab traps on Bayou Caddy. Butler, who was driving a 20-foot fishing boat, crashed into the couple’s skiff. Officials said Mauffray died hours later as a result of traumatic injuries sustained during that crash.
During the trial, Necaise recalled seeing Butler’s boat come around the bend on the wrong side of the bayou. He told the jury he tried to move his boat closer to the bank to get away, but Butler’s boat stayed on the wrong side.
As the boat got closer, Necaise saw that Butler wasn’t at the wheel of his boat and was looking behind him toward the back of the boat. By the time Butler finally turned around, there was nothing anyone could do.
Officials said Butler’s blood still had THC, the active ingredient of marijuana in his system, over three hours after the collision.
After hearing evidence for four days, a jury determined that Butler was negligently operating the boat that crashed into Mauffray, causing her death.
Butler was initially charged with boating under the influence when the incident occurred and was indicted for manslaughter in her death in 2017.
