Getting chilly by Wednesday morning

After a beautiful afternoon, it’s getting chilly tonight! A clear sky and calm wind will help us cool down into the 40s and 50s by Wednesday morning.
More sunshine is expected by Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We’ll be slightly more humid on Thursday thanks to a southerly wind. A few more clouds are possible. Temps will reach the mid 70s.
A few showers may pass through late Thursday as our next system moves closer to us. Showers and storms are looking likely by Friday. Highs will stay in the 70s. Depending how fast this low pressure system moves by, we may have a few showers linger into the weekend.
