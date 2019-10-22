First day of Jackson County Fair sees storms but Tuesday will be great fair weather

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The first full day of the Jackson County Fair was met with bad weather, but Tuesday is looking to be much better weather for people still trying to snag a bowl of gumbo or a ride on the Ferris Wheel.
The inclement weather shut down the rides Monday night but it didn’t shut down the covered barn. People still ventured out in the rain to enjoy all types of livestock.
“Well we were hoping the rain would slack off but it didn’t so we just came out here to look at the animals and eat some food," said attendee Ashton Trussell. “We’re going to come back out on Thursday to ride some rides. Hopefully. Weather permitting.”
No matter if the weather cooperates or not, there are indoor and outdoor events and activities for everyone!
“Oh the next six days are going to be absolutely fabulous," said barn chairman Dawn Jones. “We have got rides that even adults will like. We have fast rides, slow rides. If the merry-go-round is your speed, we have that. We have fun things to do. We have things where you can learn and we can show off the talent of people in Jackson County, w"hich is always fun.”
Jones has worked on the fair for over 25 years and expects attendance to soar as the sun reappears.
Tuesday night is one of the busiest nights for the fair each year, as people gather at the Jackson County Fairgrounds to take advantage of Family Night when the rides are all half price.
And weather shouldn’t be an issue Tuesday evening. In fact, it will actually feel like fall has finally arrived in South Mississippi.
To see more about the fair and it's schedule for the week,
