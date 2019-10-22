D’Iberville man sentenced to 40 years for possessing child pornography

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Richard Joseph McIntyre, 42, of D’Iberville pleaded guilty to downloading and possession child pornography.
A Harrison County Circuit Court Judge sentenced him to 40 years in prison with 10 years to serve, five years on post-release supervision and 25 years suspended.
McIntyre was arrested at his home in May 2017 following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force into McIntyre’s online activity. The investigation revealed that McIntyre was downloading and possessing images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone.
“Thanks to the sentence handed down by Judge Clark putting this defendant behind bars ensuring he pays the consequences for the disgusting criminal acts he committed when he downloaded photos and videos of innocent children engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” said General Hood. “I am also proud of the collaborative efforts by my office and the D’Iberville Police Department, as we all have the same goal of putting these sick-minded predators behind bars, away from our children.”
McIntyre must also pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund and register as a sex offender.
