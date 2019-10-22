City official give update on Hard Rock crane implosion, recovery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Now that the Hard Rock construction collapse site is more stable, city leaders say they will begin recovering the bodies of the two victims still inside.
During a press conference Monday afternoon, officials said the crane implosions went exactly as planned.
City leaders say the priority is the recovery of the two workers still inside but they are also moving to secure more of the building.
New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell said they will begin moving in equipment and fencing in to the area.
Engineers have also been inside of building and have reassured city leaders that after the implosion, things went according to plan.
Basin Street and Elk Street should be open by the end of the day, however city leaders reiterate this has been a moving target.
There are still some businesses that are within the evacuation and exclusion zones, about a dozen that haven’t been able to reopen their doors.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell voices some frustration at today’s news conference, pleading with businesses owners and residents to be understanding while they get the area secured as soon as possible.
“We have had a couple that have not been so patient, even cross the line of being down right disrespectful,” said Cantrell. “But we are a city that respects her people and we love one another. And this administration will always make sure that this is paramount and it is demonstrated by our actions every step of the way.”
Business owners and residents are still encouraged to call 311 for any needs regarding the hard rock collapse or supportive services including business claims.
The city also said this has cost them $400,000 a day in responding to the partial collapse and the cost will be charged to those held responsible.
Officials shared that the weather did not impact work at the site Monday. However, recovering the remains of the two workers will take time because there are a lot of debris to remove prior to that.
