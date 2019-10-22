Breezy and pleasantly drier for Tuesday

Skies will become mostly sunny on Tuesday with breezy north winds carrying in cooler and drier air. Temperatures start off in the 60s and will warm into the 70s by this afternoon. Clear conditions continue tonight with chilly overnight lows in the 50s, perhaps 40s inland. After a chilly Wednesday wake up, high pressure keeps us dry tomorrow with pleasant afternoon temperatures in the 70s. On Thursday, expect cloudier conditions with a slight chance for showers. Rain chances will be increasing later Thursday night into Friday as an approaching front from the west draws in Gulf moisture from the south across our region. So, we can expect scattered showers on Friday and a chance for showers leading into the weekend. No new tropical systems are expected to form in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic over the next five days. There are no tropical threats to Mississippi over the next five days. Hurricane season ends next month.