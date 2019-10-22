Authorities looking for missing Moss Point man last seen at hospital

If you have seen Kenneth Dwayne Dearman, please contact Jackson County Sheriff's Department immediately. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLOX Staff | October 22, 2019 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 10:23 AM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a Moss Point man who was been missing five days.

Kenneth Dwayne Dearman, 49, was last seen on Oct. 17 at Singing River Hospital. According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Dearman has been listed as a missing person in the national database and his family has signed a mental writ on him. Investigators believe he may be homeless.

He is described as standing 5′8″ tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Kenneth Dwayne Dearman was last seen Oct. 17, 2019, at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. (Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Anyone who has information about Dearman’s whereabouts is asked to please call Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Lt. Rich Crager at 228-219-4102.

