Showers and storms end tonight... Beautiful Tuesday!

It was a soggy afternoon, and we’ll see a few more showers and storms this evening. Most of the rain will be gone after midnight. Thanks to a cold front, we’ll cool off into the upper 50s before the sunrise.
It will be beautiful on Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll have plenty of sun with a nice breeze from the north. Temps will cool off into the low 50s and upper 40s by Wednesday morning. We’ll be back in the sun that afternoon with highs near 70.
A few showers on possible on Thursday, but more rain is expected on Friday. Highs will be in the 70s.
