Our Lady Academy artists paint mural for Hancock County community

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Student artists from Our Lady Academy took their talents to the streets of Hancock Cony.
“We thought this was a good opportunity to showcase the girls’ talents," said art teacher Amanda Bush.
Early Sunday morning, about 20 girls painted a colorful mural on the corner of Beach Boulevard and Ioor Avenue. Their artwork was inspired by the common sights of the Clermont Harbor community.
“Fishing, the birds and the sand and the sunset. All of the beautiful things that can happen here,” said resident Lolie Kull.
Clermont Harbor is a small but proud unincorporated community in Hancock County near Waveland.
“It’s been around for a long time, before the 1900s. There’s a lot of good history here," said Craig Clement with the Clermont Harbor Civic Association.
Clement said the Clermont Harbor Civic Association searched for a team to take the lead on the project. The OLA students were excited to help spruce up the entrance.
“We just worked on the letters, drawing out the letters and blocking them out," said Suzie Brown of her group’s work.
Residents said it’s a much-needed facelift as the neighborhood tries to reach its pre-Hurricane Katrina status.
“We don’t have stores, we don’t have houses that were here,” Kull said. "If you look around, go down the street, a lot of them are wooded and haven’t been cleared because families didn’t come back. "
The students said they’re proud to create a work of art that uplifts Clermont Harbor residents.
“For all of us I think it’s pretty fun, and we just want to help with the beautification of the Coast," Brown said.
Lowe’s supported the project by donating all of the paint and art supplies. The Silver Slipper Casino Hotel also contributed by bringing food for the volunteers.
