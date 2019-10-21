Local director filming horror flick in quiet community of Hurley

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The quiet community of Hurley in Jackson County is known for its small-town feel, where everyone knows everyone and dirt roads are just as common as paved ones. But this weekend, a feel of terror was present in the rural area as a local director used Hurley for the backdrop of his new indie horror film.
Creighton Hobbs is from the area so, when he began scouting locations for his new movie One Must Survive, it was only natural that he return to the places he knows so well. This weekend, one of those places was Lotta Burger, the quaint family-owned burger joint on Hwy. 614.
The details are scarce about what this movie holds but Hobbs - who is the film’s director and creator - assures us that viewers are in for a treat.
The movie is reminiscent of Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 masterpiece Psycho, said Hobbs.
“We are taking a different approach," explained Hobbs. "This is not your 80′s slasher. You are actually gonna fall in love with the characters, you’re gonna like the characters, you’re gonna find out which characters you don’t like. In this movie, it’s what I call open interpretation. You, as the audience member, you’re gonna be able to make that choice for One Must Survive.”
Although he has sworn the film’s cast and crew to secrecy, Hobbs did reveal that the movie features six main actors. Of those, five are murdered and one goes missing.
The actors are abiding by the code of silence but eagerly talked about their love for this film and for the industry as a whole.
“It’s a passion," said John Shirley, who plays the role of “Jerry” in One Must Survive. “I love everything about the industry... the writing, the directing, the acting, all of it. You know, it’s stories that need to be told. I love every aspect about it.”
The passion for creating films people want to see is one that Hobbs said he has had since a young age.
“Filmmaking is a tough job but it’s so well worth it,” he said. “When you have creativity and you just got tons of stories in your mind and they’re actually able to come to life... I guess just being a kid reading all of those comic books really paid off. I’m able to let that creativity become a reality and I am just blessed that people want to see it.”
The final date for filming One Must Survive is Nov. 2, 2019, said Hobbs, adding that his movie might hit shelves just in time for Christmas.
