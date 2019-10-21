Jackson County Fair returns for a week of rides, games, food and more

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County’s “best week of the year” is happening right now at the county fairgrounds. The Jackson County Fair is back with a week of spinning rides, stockyard exhibits, live entertainment, and plenty of good food.
It is Jackson County’s largest agricultural and entertainment event of the year and brings people from across the entire Coast together for one week of entertainment, food and October traditions.
The fair opened Sunday, Oct. 20 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 27.
Here is the schedule for the week:
- Monday, Oct. 21: Rides and shows open at 4 p.m. Kiddie Land opens at 4 p.m. Arts building is closed until Tuesday.
- Tuesday, Oct. 22: Family Night starts at 4 p.m. Ride prices are reduced. Kiddie Land opens at 2 p.m. Judging in barn for crops, poultry, rabbits and vegetables. Performances by dance groups will begin at 5 p.m. inside the civic center.
- Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24: Rides will open at 4 p.m. Kiddie Land will open at 4 p.m.
- Friday, Oct. 25: Rides and shows will open at 2 p.m. Children’s Day will have reduced prices until 6 p.m. Midnight Madness is from 11 p.m. to 2 p.m. A dog show will be held in the barn at 6:30 p.m. Registration is from 5-6:15 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 26: Rides and shows will be open at 11 a.m. Youth livestock show in the barn at 1 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 27: Rides open at 12:30 p.m. Super Sunday armbands for $20 will be offered in two sessions. The first will last from 12:30-5 p.m. The second session will be good from 5:30-9:30 p.m.
The Commercial Booths in the Civic Center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Livestock Barn will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s a great place to meet some of the candidates running for office while shopping for some unique gift ideas for the approaching holidays! The Arts Building will be open at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Jackson County citizens age 70 and above are invited to the Old Settler’s Day Lunch at the fair on Thursday, Oct. 24. Lunch tickets can be picked up from 9-11 a.m. at a tent in front of the Arts Building that day.
The food is another ingredient to the fair’s ongoing success. Along with midway food vendors, the food booth pavilion, located at the northwest corner of the fairgrounds, houses 10 individual food booths and room for hundreds to dine comfortably under a single covered facility no matter what the weather is like.
The County Fair will be held until next Sunday at its customary location in Pascagoula at the intersection of Shortcut and Hospital roads. It is free admission. Free parking will be available in the north parking lot along Shortcut Road and along Vega Street south of the Fairground.
For more information about the Jackson County Fair, including rules for the exhibits, click HERE.
