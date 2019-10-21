Historic Magnolia Hotel in downtown Biloxi may see new life

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi city officials are considering selling one of the most historic buildings in the city to a private developer.
An option to buy the old Magnolia Hotel has been in the works for a while, and now a well known restaurant owner wants to move forward with the deal.
The historic Magnolia Hotel could add a new chapter to its colorful story.
Officials are looking at a proposal to sell the building to a restaurateur, who plans to bring another amenity to the downtown area.
Built in 1847, the structure represents coastal Mississippi’s history and pre-Civil War, southern heritage.
“This is the only surviving Antebellum hotel structure all along the Coast," said Biloxi Historical Administrator Bill Raymond. “There were a number of these back in the day when the Gulf Coast was the vacation place for New Orleans and Mobile. There were these type buildings that dotted the whole Coast.”
The Magnolia operated as a hotel through World War II. It was severely damaged by Hurricane Camille in 1969. Biloxi moved it just north of its original site in Rue Magnolia. It served as the Gulf Coast Carnival Association Mardi Gras Museum for several years beginning in 2013.
Jordan Nicaud, who owns several restaurants on the Coast, is exercising his option to buy the building. Biloxi officials have been looking at ways to encourage private development of the Magnolia Hotel in its ongoing downtown restoration effort.
“This was an opportunity years back, a few years back, when we talked about the deal to actually put a restaurant or some retail in there. It excites us to do it in our downtown,” said Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich.
The purchase price is $800,000, based on an appraisal of the building and the lot.
The city owns many buildings, and the portfolio carries heavy maintenance and repair costs, especially when the structure has to follow strict preservation standards.
“Maybe you need to replace a piece of siding. You can’t just go to the home store and buy it. I have to have it made because it has to fit with whatever else is on the building,” Raymond said.
Biloxi is expected to decide whether to sign off on the deal at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
