George County woman charged with aggravated assault after late night shooting

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - George County deputies arrested and charged 63-year-old Charlotte Leigh Plumberg with aggravated assault after deputies say she shot another woman on Sunday, October 20.
According to deputies, the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Fulton Road in the Agricola community. Deputies described the victim as an acquaintance of Plumberg but were unable to provide any details regarding the circumstance of the shooting.
Deputies arrived at the home where they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a report. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Plumberg is currently in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility awaiting her initial appearance before a justice court judge.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.