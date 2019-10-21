Enviva breaks ground on wood pellet plant in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The countdown to Enviva’s Wood Pellet plant has officially started! Ninety full-time jobs, 300 construction jobs, 250 indirect timber-related jobs will soon be available in George County.
“There’s going to be an incredible amount of local impact: whether that’s the direct jobs we create, whether that’s the supply chain, or whether it’s the people who grow trees here because that’s a tremendous source of value,” explained John Keppler, Enviva’s Chairman and CEO.
Those trees will eventually help Enviva produce nearly 700 thousand tons of wood pellets a year.
“Forestry is the second largest agricultural product in Mississippi just behind poultry," said Governor Phil Bryant. "But it is a renewable product as well. I’m a tree farmer, so I can tell you we’re going to plant, regrow and harvest about every 12 years. Not only the trees, but other tree parts will be used to make wood pellets that will go around the world.”
Straight out of George County, via a planned shipping terminal down the road in Pascagoula.
Within minutes of the ceremonial groundbreaking, workers were already moving larger piles of dirt as construction on the plant ramps up. Those in George County say it’s a sight that’s been a long time coming.
“In the 8 years of working and waiting, but our patience and hard work is finally paying off,” said Larry McDonald, the President of the George County Board of Supervisors.
Officials continue to stress the importance of the plant for the county.
“This is a big deal for George County. It’s going to make a difference,” said Representative Manly Barton.
The facility is expected to be built in the next 14 to 18 months.
