Century Bank donates to George County Head Start program

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday Century Bank donated $100,000 to the George County School District and the Singing River Education Association Head Start program. The donation is to help the kids in George County and to fix up a building that’s been part of the community since 1887.
The funding has already helped the program purchase new equipment and other necessities for the children that are making that transition into the world of education.
“I was impressed with the technology,” said Peter Van Lingen, Century Bank CEO, “There’s some 70-inch touch screen TV’s in the classroom, which is great along with new tables, new chairs, and they’re going to use the money for maintenance around this building.”
The banner made by the children at Head Start was presented to Century Bank members to be displayed at branches around Lucedale.
