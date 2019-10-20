Showers and storms likely on Monday

South Mississippi (WLOX) - The weather this weekend has been beautiful! However, there’s a good chance that we’ll see showers and storms on Monday. A few storms could become strong. Here’s the latest on Monday’s wet weather.
Weather Set-Up
A cold front is expected to move from the Rockies near the Mississippi River and Southeast by Monday. Ahead of this front, we’re going to see a southerly wind from the Gulf of Mexico. This will help bring warm, humid air to the Southeast. The front will help spark some showers and storms from this humid air mass.
Timing
Showers and storms are likely in the afternoon and evening, around 2-10 PM. Cooler and drier air is expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
Impacts
There is a low risk for severe weather on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Level One, or Marginal Risk, for severe storms. A few strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are the main concerns. There is a very low chance for a brief, spin-up tornado. There is a greater risk for severe storms to our north and west. Rainfall amounts will generally be around 0.5 -1″. A little more is possible in some of the stronger storms.
Rain chances will be much lower by Tuesday and Wednesday. After the front passes, we’ll see high temperatures in the 70s for the middle of the week.
