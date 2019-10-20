Showers and storms likely on Monday

There is a low risk for severe weather on Monday. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a Level One, or Marginal Risk, for severe storms. A few strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning are the main concerns. There is a very low chance for a brief, spin-up tornado. There is a greater risk for severe storms to our north and west. Rainfall amounts will generally be around 0.5 -1″. A little more is possible in some of the stronger storms.