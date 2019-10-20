Mississippi State Falls To LSU

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Bulldog football team fell to #2 ranked LSU on Saturday.
After a strong start, especially on the defensive end, the Tigers struck twice before halftime to create an insurmountable lead.
Bulldog quarterback Garrett Shrader accounted for over 300 total yards and two touchdowns, while the Bulldog defense held LSU to just 86 yards rushing.
For the Tigers, quarterback Joe Burrow was tremendous - throwing for 327 yards and four touchdowns. In the win, Burrow set a new school record for touchdown passes in a single season with five regular season games still to go.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.