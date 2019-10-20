Hancock County still experiencing flooding issues

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - After a couple of heavy rainfalls, several streets in Hancock County are still experiencing minor to heavy water over the roads.
According to the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Office, 80 streets were experiencing water on the road ways as of 4:15 a.m. The following streets have been reported.
- Everest Street on Westside of HWY 603 had 8 streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 8 streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 26 streets
- Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 2 streets
- Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 69 streets
- Jordan River Drive on Eastside of HWY 603 had 1 street
- Chapman Road on Eastside of HWY 603 had 14 streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 5 streets
- Whitney at 603 had 2 streets
- Union/River Street on Westside of Hwy 603 had 3 streets
- Harbor Drive had 8 streets
- Heron Bay in Ansley had 8 streets
As of 1:45 a.m., the Hancock County EMA Office reported the tide at 3.34 above normal on the Bay/Waveland Tide Gauge.
