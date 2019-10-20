Fall Muster draws hundreds of spectators, reenactors to Beauvoir

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The North may have won the war, but the South took the battle Saturday at the 33rd annual Fall Muster at Beauvoir.
The choreographed Civil War battle reenactment brought out hundreds of reenactors and big guns that shook the ground and filled the air with smoke. And notable among the ranks were a few females representing a part of Civil War history that few know.
“I’m here to tell a part of the history that nobody even learns in school books,” said reenactor Susanna Honeycutt. "They don’t understand it a whole lot. So, I’m here to help keep the memory of the women who fought in the war alive. Otherwise, it’ll be just lost. Nobody will understand it, nobody will ever know.”
In fact, while some women served as support, about 400 disguised themselves as men who fought in Union and Confederate armies.
“They had to disguise themselves,” she added. “They had to cut their hair pretty short, they had to take on a man’s name and they had to pull their weight in camp.”
She has the full support of her husband, Jessie Honeycutt. “Everybody’s equal,” he said. “Anything a man can do, a woman can do.”
They met on the battlefield.
“I was helping her into the trenches at Port Hudson when I met her," he said.
They are part of the Third Mississippi Infantry led by Bryan Nobles, which helped lead the Confederate charge. But the blazing guns isn’t Nobles’ favorite part of the experience.
“The battle’s a lot of fun,” he said. “Spectators get to watch that, but the best part to me is the camaraderie with the other soldiers. … Who wouldn’t like to come out here and camp and have a good time, good friends and get to shoot guns?”
While the South is always the favorite on this battlefield, somebody’s got to play the bad guys. This is Caleb Stuckey’s second reenactment. The first was as a Confederate marine.
“And this time, I’m reenacting as a union soldier,” he said. “It was our company’s turn to dress up as the Yankees, so.”
But he’s quick to add: “I’m a confederate boy at heart.”
However, he said he understands the history and perspective. “You get a feeling on what both sides felt like when they were in the war.”
The Fall Muster continues Sunday with camps open to the public at 9 a.m. and another battle at 2 p.m.
