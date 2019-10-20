Asian Hoopfest brings together basketball players from across region

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Most people still have football on the mind, but for dozens in Biloxi, this weekend was all about shooting hoops.
Basketball players from across the region came to compete in the annual Asian Hoopfest. It’s a weekend Vincent Dinh looks forward to every year, a chance to shoot some hoops and enjoy some friendly competition.
“I just feel like I’m in my own world. Just me, the basketball and the goal," said Dinh said.
He’s the organizer of the Asian Hoopfest. He started the tournament to bring together Asian basketball players from across the region who also share his love for the game.
This year’s tournament featured eight teams from not only Mississippi, but also Louisiana, Alabama, Texas and Florida.
“Playing and seeing everybody, because we only see each other like once or twice a year when we play in other tournaments, and we just see each other and enjoy each others’ company and time," Dinh said.
This is the tournament’s ninth year, which is held every year at the Mercy Cross Recreation Center in Biloxi.
Recreational Supervisor Melvin Bethea said this is a perfect opportunity to showcase diversity in athletics.
“When it comes to talent and athleticism you know, people look at different colors and races, or whatever, but it’s about diversity, and this is very diverse. I see some talent here every year, and it gets better and better and better," Bethea said.
The winning team of the two-day tournament takes home a trophy, championship T-shirts and a cash prize of $300.
In the end, it’s all about having a good time.
“Favorite part? Being in the game, celebrating, cheering for each other. Win or lose, we’re all going to have fun," said player Suu Dang.
“It’s the camaraderie between our teammates and the rest of our team, and the people uniting. Not just violence and stuff. It’s a good thing," said player Karl Gabriel Bernus.
Organizers are already planning for next year’s tournament, which is also set for sometime in October.
