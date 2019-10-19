Warming up this weekend

It has been another cloudy and cool morning. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. However, we expect more sun by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be quiet and cool tonight. Lows will be in the 60s by Sunday morning. We’ll warm up into the 80s in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.
The humidity will increase by Monday with a southerly wind off the Gulf. Highs will reach the low 80s. A cold front moving in from the northwest will help bring some showers and storms, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong, but there is a higher risk of severe weather to our north in Central Mississippi. After the rain passes, we’ll cool off significantly. High temps on Tuesday will only reach the mid 70s. Lows on Wednesday morning will drop into the low to mid 50s.
