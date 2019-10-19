Sunshine makes an appearance for annual Gautier Mullet & Music Fest

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a rainy start to the 29th annual Gautier Mullet & Music Fest on the north side of Dolphin Drive. But the sun did make an appearance!
Hundreds came out to shop, eat and throw the mullet. The mullet seems to be the big draw for the event!
The Gautier Men’s Club cooked up and served more than 400 plates of the tasty fish.
“Always fried them,” said Ron Phillips with the Gautier Men’s Club. “People always ask for them. They get mad if we don’t have them. We didn’t have them one year after the hurricane - we did catfish - and they all got pouty lipped but we’re going to get the mullet if we can.”
“I’m going to throw the mullet in a few minutes," said Olivia Guillotte. Her goal: 25 feet! She managed to throw the mullet 17 feet.
“Even though it rained this morning when we had our initial kickoff, people hung in and here it is now full fledged, beautiful sunshine," added Mullet & Music Fest King Rico Borrazzo.
The Gautier Mullet & Music Fest is free to attend with lots of family-friendly activities to enjoy.
In addition to the shopping and food, guests enjoyed live music by a local band all day.
This year’s official poster was created by Pascagoula native Willie Dees. It’s titled “Nature’s Playground.”
