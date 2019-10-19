President Trump confirms Tupelo visit ahead of statewide elections

TUPELO, Miss. (WLOX) - President Donald Trump will visit Tupelo ahead of Mississippi’s statewide elections in November, according to the president’s website.
Reports surfaced Thursday that Tupelo city officials were in discussions with White House officials concerning a visit from Trump.
That visit would be on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves, whom Trump has endorsed.
The campaign event will be held on Friday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo. Those interested in attending can register for tickets HERE.
