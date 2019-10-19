PHS class of ‘74 spends reunion giving back

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Pascagoula High School class of 1974 spent their Saturday giving back.
About 30 graduates lent a helping hand to seniors at Bayside Village Senior Apartments. Those seniors are now living in the old hallways the class once walked every single day.
“On the 40th (reunion), I thought it would be a great idea to do an event at our high school," said one of the organizers and class of ’74 graduate Marci Smiles Footer. “They turned the classrooms which have high ceilings, like 14 feet high, huge windows, into these apartments.”
Resident Frances Ryals took advantage of the extra help.
“Well I think it’s wonderful and actually I do recognize and remember some of the names and the faces although it was my daughter who graduated in ’74," Frances said.
Last week, the graduates sent flyers to the residents, letting them know help was on the way. Some, like Frances, needed help with her tall ceilings.
“First, they’re cleaning the fans because the ceilings are so high we can’t get to them," she said. "And then they rotated a mattress on my bed.”
Others needed a quick vacuum.
It’s a chance for the class of ’74 to do something different.
“It kind of started where we met every 10 years for the reunion and I got a little frustrated that we would just meet one night every 10 years for three hours. How do you connect with other classmates by just doing that?" Marci added.
The residents were more than happy to have the extra company.
“I think it’s really nice of the class of ’74 to come out and do all these things," Frances said.
The class of ’74 topped off their reunion day with a banquet at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pascagoula.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.