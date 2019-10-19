Paranormal investigator hits Pascagoula for second ‘Third Friday’

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The second “Third Friday” in downtown Pascagoula drew crowds of believers and skeptics. Local author Calvin Parker was the main attraction, as he signed copies of his book ‘Pascagoula - The Closest Encounter.'
All things alien also brought Bubba Truth and his camera crew to downtown Pascagoula. They captured an interview with Parker, and also searched for believers among the guests. Bubba Truth said he’s looking for anything alien, even bigfoot. If you’ve seen it, he wants to hear about it!
The theme for Friday’s event was “Beyond Pascagoula,” and guests were encouraged to wear their best alien or galaxy costume or flare. It’s a family-friendly environment with face painting, cornhole, live music and more.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.