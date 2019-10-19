Hundreds make ‘Strides Against Breast Cancer’ despite rainfall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Rain couldn’t stop hundreds of people from showing up Saturday morning in Biloxi to support the fight against breast cancer.
Survivors at the Making Strides Against Cancer Walk say if they can get through this disease, they can get through anything.
The American Cancer Society says more than 270,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019.
Kim Wells is one of them. She is currently she’s currently going through treatments via chemotherapy. “It has its moments, you know. Some days, I’m fine. Some days, I just can be a little tired but I’m fighting with everything I have," said Wells.
Wells believes like Making Strides Against Breast Cancer remind her that she is not alone.
”You feel like you’re the only person in the world that this has happened to," said Wells. "But talking to so many people that have been there, or going through what you’re going through, it makes it a lot easier.”
The walkers would not let the rain dampen their spirits. Hundreds walked the 3.1 mile route from Biloxi’s Town Green to the IP Casino Resort.
“I really appreciate each and every person that has been through this journey with me,” said breast cancer survivor Rhodesia Assad. "Even with this weather, they’re still out.”
Her friend Samuel Thomas, added, "We’re here to help her overcome this life challenge, as a team we’re going to be there to support her.”
Volunteers pushed walkers to stay motivated and never miss a step. They passed out bananas and water to people at several checkpoints along the route.
One man said, “When you see groups like this that are coming out, it’s a direct, direct comparison of how much love is spread.”
The American Cancer Society of the Gulf Coast aims to raise more than $200,000 for breast cancer research this year.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.