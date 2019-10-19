Harrison County man arrested after marijuana plants, firearm violations found in his home

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Harrison County man is in custody after authorities located marijuana plants, other drugs and firearms in his home.
Benjamin Joseph Butler, 38, was arrested Friday after a joint investigation between the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms regarding marijuana distribution, cultivation and firearm violations, including possession of improvised suppressor devices.
Agencies executed a search warrant at Butler’s residence Friday in the 11300 block of Moran Road in Harrison County.
The search yielded numerous firearms, two improvised suppressor devices, 16 dosage units of LSD, more than three pounds of high-grade marijuana and 33 ounces of THC liquid. Additionally, investigators located a marijuana grow operation consisting of eight large plants and approximately one pound of recently harvested marijuana.
According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, it was also learned that Butler was extracting THC liquid from the plant material using a hazardous procedure involving a butane heat extraction method. Based on the hazardous nature of the extraction process, the residence had to be examined and rendered safe by the DEA Hazardous Environment Response Team.
Butler was taken into custody without incident. According to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Sgt. Rob Drace, Butler was charged with felony charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, cultivation of marijuana, possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and federal firearms violations.
Butler is held in the Harrison County jail without bond as he is currently on bond for charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute through Lafayette County, Mississippi.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.