Boil water advisory issued for Gulfport area

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with the Public Works Department in Gulfport have issued a boil water advisory for residents near Kendall Avenue from 52nd Street south to 50th Street. This includes Lawson Avenue, 51st and Pine Hill Circle.
The advisory is being issued due to a repair to a main water line.
Residents are being advised to vigorously boil drinking water for one minute and let it cool before consuming.
Residents will be alerted when the water meets the standards of the Safe Drinking Water Law. For questions or further information, please contact the Public Works Department at 228-868-5740.
