Winners announced in annual Wiggins Scarecrow Convention

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, an imaginative group of retired educators known as The Pine Hill Ladies hosts a Scarecrow Convention in Wiggins.
They decorate Historic Pine Hill, and local businesses follow suit by using their most creative ideas to put up their own version of a scarecrow. The little town takes on quite an eclectic persona for a few weeks in October.
Here are the winners of the 2019 Wiggins Scarecrow Convention decorating contest:
JUDGES AWARDS
1st - Animal Care Clinic
2nd - Gracie United, Team Jucao Wiggins
3rd - The Kloze Klozet
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS
1st - Animal Care Clinic
2nd - Gracie United, Team Jucao
3rd - Fast Pace Urgent Care
SUPERHERO AWARD
Stone Elementary School
