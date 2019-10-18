Winners announced in annual Wiggins Scarecrow Convention

By WLOX Staff | October 17, 2019 at 7:39 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 7:40 PM

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Each year, an imaginative group of retired educators known as The Pine Hill Ladies hosts a Scarecrow Convention in Wiggins.

They decorate Historic Pine Hill, and local businesses follow suit by using their most creative ideas to put up their own version of a scarecrow. The little town takes on quite an eclectic persona for a few weeks in October.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Wiggins Scarecrow Convention decorating contest:

JUDGES AWARDS

1st - Animal Care Clinic

2nd - Gracie United, Team Jucao Wiggins

3rd - The Kloze Klozet

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS

1st - Animal Care Clinic

2nd - Gracie United, Team Jucao

3rd - Fast Pace Urgent Care

SUPERHERO AWARD

Stone Elementary School

