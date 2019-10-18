Windy with a chance for showers. Watching the tropics.

It’s a cool start to the day and we expect scattered showers from time to time today and tonight as a disturbance in the central Gulf races toward the Florida Panhandle. There is a high (90%) chance that this disturbance in the Gulf will become a depression or storm today or tonight. Coastal flooding up to three feet will be possible through Saturday morning in Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties possibly causing minor inundation of low lying areas around tidal lakes, bays, and the lower reaches of rivers and bayous; a few mainly secondary roads could become covered in water. It will be a windy Friday and Friday night with winds up to 20 mph sustained and higher gusts possible across South Mississippi. Saturday looks partly cloudy, a little breezy, and while there could be a few showers before sunrise Saturday, the rest of Saturday looks generally rain-free for us. Sunday also looks generally dry for us and the winds will be calmer. Chance for showers next Monday and Tuesday as another cold front arrives. Turning cooler and drier for the middle of next week.