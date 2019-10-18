Trump planning November visit to Tupelo to campaign for Reeves

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - It appears President Trump will make another visit to Mississippi.
Police Chief Bart Aguirre said there have been discussions about the president visiting Tupelo on the Friday before the November 5 general election.
That visit would be on behalf of Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves, whom Trump has endorsed.
There has been no official word yet from the White House or from the Reeves campaign that the visit will happen.
The president came to Tupelo last November to campaign for then-interim U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith on the eve of the special election for the U.S. Senate, which she won.
