Subtropical or tropical: what’s the difference?

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Did you know there is such a thing as a “hybrid cyclone”? Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen in the Gulf is actually a rather complicated system! But, what makes a system “hybrid” and why?
What exactly is a subtropical storm and how is it different from a tropical storm?
As far as overall impacts, there is little difference between a tropical storm and a subtropical storm: they both produce strong winds and heavy rain. It's mainly a technical change in the structure of the storm.
There are three different types of systems: tropical, subtropical, and extratropical.
Extratropical systems are the big red 'L's that we are used to seeing on the weather map across the US every day. They are cold-core weather systems that can form over land or water. They typically have a cold front or warm front associated with them. Winds in an extratropical system can be less than 35 mph and can exceed 74 mph; their maximum winds can be located throughout a broad area away from their centers.
Tropical systems are warm-core weather systems that only form over water. They have no fronts associated with them but typically generate more rain than extratropical systems. Their strongest winds are located near their center, or sometimes, eye. Tropical systems have more enhanced thunderstorm activity concentrated immediately surrounding their center. And, given the right conditions, these tropical systems can quickly become strong hurricanes.
Subtropical systems are a cross between an extratropical and a tropical system, having characteristics of both. They can be warm- or cold- core. As long as a subtropical system remains subtropical, it cannot become a hurricane. That means any time you’re dealing with a subtropical storm, you should not expect to undergo the types of rapid intensification that tropical systems typically demonstrate. In order for a subtropical storm to become a hurricane, it would first have to transition from subtropical to tropical, a process that isn’t exactly common.
