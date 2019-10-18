Singing River Mall property sale pushed back

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The sale of the Singing River Mall property will have to wait until next year. The City of Gautier said it needs more time to purchase it for $7 million.
The city submitted an application for funds through the Gulf Coast Restoration Funds. It had planned on using that money to transform the property, but it won’t be handed out until January, and that’s if Gautier’s project is selected.
The legislature will take the rest of 2019 to consider the dozens of projects hoping to get a share of the funds from the state’s settlement with BP from the 2010 oil spill. So for now, the city said the sale will have to wait until then.
The city has a big vision for the Singing River Mall property, calling it the Town Center Park project. The vision is to for a mixed-use development with retail, entertainment and housing. The land behind the property will transform, too.
Back in June, the city approved the plans for Town Commons. It will include an amphitheater, splash pad, musical fountain, courts for basketball, pickleball and volleyball, a pond and so much more.
