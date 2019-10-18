Rodrick Sikes’ pro basketball dreams come true

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - Congratulations is in order for former St. Martin standout, Rodrick Sikes, as he is officially a professional basketball player!
Sikes signed with BK Liepaja (LEAH-PIE-UH) that plays in the Latvian Basketball League in Europe. Sikes tells WLOX that the season has already started and his contract is from now until April. The deal can be extended until May if the team makes the playoffs.
In a post on Facebook Wednesday afternoon to family and friends, Sikes said quote “God did this! Appreciate everyone who has been in my corner since Day 1. We just getting started!”.
Sikes led St. Martin to two district championships, where he averaged 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds as a senior He also led the Yellow Jackets to a 23-9 record and an appearance in the state quarterfinals.
