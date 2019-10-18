Planning Commission compromise doesn’t satisfy everyone

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Biloxi Planning Commission decision on Thursday split the difference between what a developer wanted and what area residents wanted.
The decision left the developer happier than the residents.
Jeremiah Newman grew up on Porter Avenue and saw an opportunity when Keesler Air Force Base announced they were moving their main gate to Division Street. He is asking the city to allow him to build apartments on land he owns between Porter and Benachi avenues.
Newman’s brother, Tom, said during Thursday’s Planning Commission meeting that they expect their apartments to appeal to service members and civilian employees at the base. It will not be low-income housing, he said.
More than 30 residents who live along Porter Avenue and the surrounding area came out against the proposal because it would bring multi-family housing to their single-family neighborhood.
On the opposite side of the land, however, is a public housing unit that is already zoned for high-density multi-family.
After many public comments and some discussion among commission members, they settled on a compromise.
Newman’s land along Benachi that had been zoned RM-10 was changed to RM-20, and the land zoned RS-5 was changed to RM-10, essentially doubling the density of the land, but not increasing to the density they had requested.
The change neighbors didn’t like was that it still allows multi-family housing on Porter Avenue.
“Yeah, they cut down on the density some, but we’re still in a multi-family situation," said resident Larry Semski. “We didn’t buy into our homes to be in a multi-family situation.”
Jeremiah and Tom Newman spoke to some of the residents after the meeting and assured them they would keep in touch with them as they drew up final plans for the complex.
The Planning Commission’s decision will now go to the City Council who will vote on it in a few weeks.
