Hancock County to hold Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County residents are invited to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Coast Electric Power Association in the Kiln on Highway 603.
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors encourages residents to properly dispose of their household hazardous waste products marked “caution,” “toxic,” “flammable” or “corrosive.” It is dangerous to discard hazardous household materials in the trash or down the drain.
The event is intended for the collection of residential waste and includes products such as:
- Tires (limit 25)
- Washers and dryers
- Scrap metal
- Televisions (limit 5)
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Batteries and car batteries
- Aerosols
- All-cleaners (automotive, kitchen, bathroom, etc.)
- Ammonia
- Anti-freeze
- Brake fluid
- Charcoal lighter fluid
- Chlorine bleach
- Detergents
- Disinfectants
- Drain cleaner
- Furniture polish
- Gasoline
- Herbicides, insecticides and pesticides
- Mothballs
- Motor oil
- Paint and paint thinner
- Pool chemicals
- Rodent poisons
- Rubber cement
- Scouring powder
- Silver polish
- Transmission fluid
- Turpentine
- Varnish and water seal
- Wood finish
- Cooking oil
The recycling event will not accept food or mold-damaged items, ammunition, plastic or fiberglass products, yard waste, wood products, construction waste, animal manure or carcasses, human waste or other biological or medical-related waste or equipment.
Expect a 15-20 minute wait. For safety reasons, while in line please do not smoke and do not get out of the car. Residents are cautioned to keep products in their original containers and make sure the containers are sealed so they will not leak. Transport the containers in the trunk or in the back of the vehicle away from passengers. Residents are also asked not to transport more than five gallons or 50 pounds at a time.
