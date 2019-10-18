Gulf disturbance grows stronger. Still not a tropical storm just yet.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Hurricane Hunters flying through Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 (PTC 16) on Friday morning found stronger winds. Now up to 60 mph sustained wind speeds.
Even though these winds are technically of “tropical-storm strength," the disturbance is still not organized enough to be called a tropical storm just yet.
It takes at least three things for an disturbance to develop into a named storm: a closed circulation, well-defined center, and organized thunderstorms. PTC16 is lacking at least one of the following:
- A tropical disturbance must have a closed wind circulation in order to be named. If there are winds blowing in a complete counter-clockwise circle around the storm’s circulation, then it’s considered closed.
- In order to get named, it must also have a well-defined center. It’s the point at which the entire storm spins around and can typically be viewed on satellite.
- Finally, along with a closed circulation around a well-defined center, it must also have organized clusters of deep thunderstorm activity surrounding its center.
PTC 16 is still forecast to become a tropical storm and make a landfall in Florida’s panhandle by Saturday morning. This will cause a chance for showers and windy conditions in coastal Mississippi Friday into early Saturday.
- A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties through Saturday morning. Tides will be about one to three feet higher than normal. High tide along the MS Coast will occur early Saturday morning. Minor inundation of low lying areas around tidal lakes, bays, and the lower reaches of rivers and bayous; a few mainly secondary roads could become covered in water.
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Mississippi Sound and the offshore Gulf waters. Sustained winds could reach higher than 40 mph in those marine areas.
As of now, the official NHC forecast as well as most computer models take the center of PTC 16 on a track toward the Florida Panhandle. In such a scenario, we could get little to no impact since we would be on western and possibly drier side of the system.
However, a few heavy rain bands with gusty winds will be possible mainly Friday afternoon through Friday night. Winds will be breezy from the east/northeast 15-20 mph with higher gusts.
Coastal flood advisories are in effect as easterly winds could pile water into low-lying areas on east-facing coastlines .
Because south Mississippi will be on the drier side of the storm and it is expected to move very quickly east, rainfall amounts
It is important to note that a tiny shift in track to the north and west could bring more significant impacts like heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.
