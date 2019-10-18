FAA confronts Boeing over undisclosed internal communication on troubled 737s

In this April 10, 2019 photo, a Boeing 737 Max 8 airplane being built for India-based Jet Airways lands following a test flight at Boeing Field in Seattle. Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration are both partly at fault for the failures of the 737 Max, the plane model involved in two fatal crashes, according to a new report. The New York Times said Friday, Oct. 11, that a multiagency task force found that Boeing didn't appropriately explain the plane's new automated system to regulators, and the FAA didn't have the capability to effectively analyze much of what Boeing did share about the plane. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)