Evacuation area expanded as crews plan to demolish Hard Rock Hotel cranes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Emergency crews will spend the day putting their plan into action to bring down the two massive cranes at the Hard Rock Hotel collapse. The plan will involve using explosives to implode the cranes and remove them safely.
Crew have continuously stressed the importance of safety and making sure this is the best course of action, but the way these cranes are standing and the unstable nature of the building itself, time is also a huge factor.
City leaders say they are working quickly to complete the operation before any possible severe weather heads our way and threatens the structural integrity of the building and the cranes even more.
New Orleans Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell says they believe that detonating small explosives is the only way to bring them down without impacting the rest of the unstable building or surrounding area. Even so, the evacuation area will be slightly expanded to ensure everyone’s safety.
“It’s an explosive. Small explosives that will damage it in a very methodical way, damage the crane and a way to bring it down in an exact location,” he said. “It’s the goal. Obviously, something like this is not a science. It’s not something you practice. We had to take into consideration the damage these towers have had.”
Recovery efforts are still underway for the remains of the two victims that are still stuck inside the wreckage. McConnell says the controlled demolition of the cranes will be done in a way so they can still get in and make those recoveries.
Funeral services will take place today for one of the three workers killed in the collapse.
The funeral for Anthony Magrette starts at 11 a.m. at Mothe Funeral Home in Harvey. Magrette’s wife and sister say the 49-year-old was not scheduled to work Saturday, but he picked up overtime hours to support his family.
He leaves behind a wife, four children and five granddaughters.
