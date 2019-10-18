College Board meets for first time since appointing Glenn Boyce University of Mississippi Chancellor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The hiring process of University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce is still sparking protests and concerns. Questions of transparency are at the heart of that. Thursday was the first Board of Trustees meeting since naming Glenn Boyce chancellor. And we wanted to continue to push for more transparency.
The college board is standing by its latest statement and timeline released earlier this week. But they aren’t talking about it. The statement says board followed its Policies and Bylaws throughout the search process. We waited the 2.5 hours of the executive session for the Board President--Hal Parker. Who then tried to slip out the back door but this is all he’d say.
“No comment," said Board President Hal Parker. "No comment.”
Dr. Boyce is the former IHL Commissioner. And the process of hiring him was further questioned because he was paid 87-thousand dollars by a university foundation as part of the early search process. He later was hired as chancellor despite not applying for the job. We asked if, in hindsight, he thinks the process should include more transparency.
“I will tell you I’m not going to comment on that because the board runs its process," he said. "I was simply asked to come in for a meeting and talk about the position.”
Students and faculty members continue to protest what they believe was the board circumventing the process to name Boyce. Some are even calling on the board to be dissolved.
“I’m not sure that everybody understands the college board, IHL," said Boyce. "I think part of this is just that. People need to understand IHL and they need to understand responsibilities and the challenges that go...so, I don’t have any comments on that beyond that right now.”
While Boyce admits this isn’t the way he would’ve wanted to start the job, he plans to get out there and get visible.
“My efforts will be geared toward meeting people, talking with people and having relationships with people,” he added.
The Board released a new statement Thursday evening.
