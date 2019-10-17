WLOX Player Of The Week: St. Stanislaus’ Dallas Payne

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Stanislaus Rock-a-Chaws are fresh off of a 42-35 win over rival Bay High last weekend. Wide receiver Dallas Payne hauled in a school-record 15 catches for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns, earning him WLOX Player Of The Week.
“It feels good to be named WLOX player of the week,” Payne told WLOX. “I work hard every week, come in to practice, learning the plays and implementing them on the field.”
Last Friday’s game was the sixth consecutive game where Dallas had more than 100 receiving yards. So, how does he get on - and stay on - such a roll?
“Just keep producing, don’t give up, don’t get lax," Payne said. "That’s what I keep thinking. Just have the mindset that if they can’t stop you, just keep going at them.”
Dallas isn’t just a star on the stat sheet - he’s also a star in the locker room, according to head coach Nathan Encrapera.
“He’s a leader on and off the field," Encrapera told WLOX. "He’s a leader in the weight room, he gets guys going, just his work ethic is incredible and guys feed off of the way he gets after it every day.”
What he does every day is a sight to behold. Even if his number isn’t called, he still finds a way to make his presence felt, and make the team better.
“Even if he’s not the first option on a play, he understands how he can make the other guys in the pattern available," Encrapera said. "He does some stuff he shouldn’t be able to do. Teams will put two, even three guys on him at a time and he’s still finding ways to get open.”
Dallas and the Rock-a-Chaws host South Plaquemines this Friday night at home.
