Tropical system expected to approach AL/FL coast by Friday night

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico called Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 (PTC 16). It is forecast to become a tropical storm and make a landfall in Florida’s panhandle possibly as early as Saturday morning. This could cause a chance for showers and breezy conditions in coastal Mississippi Friday into Saturday.
As of now, the official NHC forecast as well as most computer models take the center of PTC 16 on a track toward the Florida Panhandle. In such a scenario, we could get little to no impact since we would be on western and possibly drier side of the system.
However, a few heavy rain bands with gusty winds will be possible as early as Friday evening. Winds will be breezy from the east/northeast 15-25 mph with higher gusts.
Coastal flood advisories are in effect as easterly winds could pile water into low-lying areas on east-facing coastlines .
Because south Mississippi will be on the drier side of the storm and it is expected to move very quickly east, rainfall amounts
It is important to note that a tiny shift in track to the north and west could bring more significant impacts like heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.
Computer models are in good agreement that a tropical system will develop south of Louisiana by Friday morning. Both the GFS and European models move the storm very fast. The European model suggests a stronger tropical storm south of the Mississippi Coast by Friday night then takes it into the Florida Panhandle by early Saturday morning. The European model also shows a few heavy rain bands before midnight Saturday morning.
The GFS model shows a less organized tropical system slightly further east around the same times.
