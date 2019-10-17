Tropical system expected to approach AL/FL coast by Friday night

Forecast calls for a tropical storm to make a Florida Panhandle landfall. Main impacts east of South Mississippi.

Tropical Update 10.17.19
By Wesley Williams and Eric Jeansonne | October 16, 2019 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 5:22 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico called Potential Tropical Cyclone 16 (PTC 16). It is forecast to become a tropical storm and make a landfall in Florida’s panhandle possibly as early as Saturday morning. This could cause a chance for showers and breezy conditions in coastal Mississippi Friday into Saturday.

MISSISSIPPI IMPACTS FRIDAY AFTERNOON- SATURDAY MORNING

As of now, the official NHC forecast as well as most computer models take the center of PTC 16 on a track toward the Florida Panhandle. In such a scenario, we could get little to no impact since we would be on western and possibly drier side of the system.

However, a few heavy rain bands with gusty winds will be possible as early as Friday evening. Winds will be breezy from the east/northeast 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

Coastal flood advisories are in effect as easterly winds could pile water into low-lying areas on east-facing coastlines .

Because south Mississippi will be on the drier side of the storm and it is expected to move very quickly east, rainfall amounts

It is important to note that a tiny shift in track to the north and west could bring more significant impacts like heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

PTC16
PTC16 (Source: PTC16)

MODEL DISCUSSION

Computer models are in good agreement that a tropical system will develop south of Louisiana by Friday morning. Both the GFS and European models move the storm very fast. The European model suggests a stronger tropical storm south of the Mississippi Coast by Friday night then takes it into the Florida Panhandle by early Saturday morning. The European model also shows a few heavy rain bands before midnight Saturday morning.

PTC16
PTC16 (Source: PTC16)
PTC16
PTC16 (Source: PTC16)

The GFS model shows a less organized tropical system slightly further east around the same times.

PTC16
PTC16 (Source: PTC16)
PTC16
PTC16 (Source: PTC16)

[ Click here to see how to set your WLOX Weather App up to see the latest track of the system in the Gulf. ]

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.