Tropical storm warnings in effect just to the west and east of Mississippi

Tropical storm warnings to our west. Tropical storm warnings to our east. But none for us? Wonder why? Tropical storm warnings are a warning for winds greater than 39 mph. And this system's 39mph+ wind field is expected to be large enough to affect the part of coastal Louisiana that pokes out into the Gulf. But, it's not expected to be large enough to touch coastal Mississippi. Of course, this could change if the forecast track shifts westward. So, stay tuned for the latest!