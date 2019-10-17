Tropical storm warnings in effect just to the west and east of Mississippi

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - The WLOX First Alert Weather Team is keeping a close eye on a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become a tropical storm on Thursday and make a landfall in Florida’s panhandle by Saturday. This could cause a chance for showers and breezy conditions in coastal Mississippi Friday into Saturday.
- NONE FOR LAND AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI AS OF THURSDAY MORNING
- A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Mississippi Sound and the offshore waters of the Gulf.
- A tropical storm warning is in effect for portions of coastal southeast Louisiana. A tropical storm warning is also in effect for coastal Alabama and portions of the Florida Panhandle.
A disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico, called Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen, is moving north toward the northern Gulf Coast. Warm Gulf water and plentiful atmospheric moisture favor PTC 16′s development. But, strong upper winds could disrupt its organization as it tries to form a circulation.
There is a high chance (90%) that PTC 16 will become a depression or storm, according to the National Hurricane Center on Thursday. The next name on the list is Nestor.
As of now, the official NHC forecast as well as most computer models take the center of PTC 16 on a track toward the Florida Panhandle. In such a scenario, we could get little to no impact since we would be on western and possibly drier side of the system.
But, keep in mind that any westward shift with this track could lead to greater impacts for Mississippi like heavier rain, stronger wind, or higher tides.
For now, as long as the forecast doesn’t change, coastal Mississippi should just expect a chance for scattered rain showers from time to time on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday along with breezy winds from time to time. Rain amounts up to two inches will be possible in coastal Mississippi through Saturday.
Hurricane season ends next month.
- Friday: Breezy with a chance (50%) for scattered showers.
- Friday night: Breezy with a chance (50%) for showers overnight.
- Saturday: Breezy with a chance (50%) for scattered showers.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance (20%) for showers overnight.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance (20%) for showers.
