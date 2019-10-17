Porter Avenue residents against proposed apartment complex

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Marty Miller was born and raised on the Keesler Air Force Base. Five years ago, he bought a house in the nearby neighborhood he remembered from his childhood.
Now, he is leading the charge in opposition to the development he says just doesn’t fit between Porter Avenue and Benachi Avenue.
Developer Jeremiah Newman wants to build an apartment complex on 5.33 acres of land he owns. But part of that land juts into the single-family home neighborhood where Miller lives. The other part of it is sits just across from a public housing complex.
It will make for an interesting discussion at the Biloxi Planning Commission meeting on Thursday.
“The makeup of the neighborhood has always been single-family,” Miller said Wednesday. “The city’s comprehensive land plan in here shows it single-family, and it also states that the developer has to prove that things have changed so much that it would support [a zoning change].”
Some of Newman’s land is zoned RM-10, which would allow for 10 units per acre. But he is asking to change the zoning to RM-30 which would allow 30 units per acre. That is the same zoning that already exists for the Oakwood Village public housing complex on the other side of Benachi Avenue.
Biloxi Planning Director Jerry Creel explained, “So basically, this would be an extension of a zoning that already exists right across the street.”
That worries Miller and his neighbors, especially since about a quarter of Newman’s land, along Porter Avenue, is zoned for single-family housing.
“We want to see good development in here,” Miller said. “But we also want keep our neighborhoods in tact that are single-family.”
Charlotte and Leon Balius have lived on the north end of Porter Avenue for 20 years. They saw it heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina and have recently seen a pattern of families moving back in.
“We’ve just now seen the neighborhood come back, and we’re excited about it,” she said.
Balius grew up on Back Bay and laughed when she said, “This used to be the neighborhood we’d come to trick or treat because this was always the nicer neighborhood.”
Balius has helped Miller collect more than 100 signatures in opposition to the zoning change.
Creel said Newman is aware of the opposition and has “agreed to turn the face of the development to the Benachi side and place a buffer strip around the perimeter of their property everywhere it is abutting the single-family houses.”
He also commented on residents’ other concerns.
It will not be Section 8 or subsidized housing, and the developer is not likely to sell the land.
“That’s always a concern any time there is a zoning change that neighbors tend to think the worst and tend to think that he’ll get the zoning change and flip the property,” Creel said. “But these people are proven developers in Biloxi. Most of the properties they own are in Biloxi.”
Creel also said the development likely won’t come near the 75 feet height restriction. He expects to see parking below second-floor units, though no drawings have been presented yet.
The Planning Commission’s recommendation is not the final say on the matter, that decision rests with the City Council.
