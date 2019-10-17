Mississippi is the best place to live the “American Dream,” according to new research

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New research from GOBankingRates says that Mississippi is the best place to move to live the American Dream, as long as you and your spouse make at least $107,000 a year.
“When you look at the economics of it, Mississippi is a good place to live,” said Ted Davis, a long time Mississippi resident.
WLBT took this information to the streets and asked our current Mississippians if they were living the American Dream, and if they thought it was possible to do so here.
“With that income, yes. Especially if you have children,” said Dominike Wells, a Jackson resident.
“I think I have to branch out a little bit then come back to Mississippi to say I’m living the American Dream,” said Anfronee Magee, a born and raised Mississippian.
The study factors in the cost of several items like groceries and healthcare, but some said that rent and mortgage rates attract them to live in Mississippi.
“I know a lot of friends that live in different other states and they say the mortgage kind of kicked their behinds, so when you come here it’s like ‘How much on rent? Okay, I can do that,” said Magee.
“[Housing] doesn’t cost as much as L.A. A $200,000 house here would probably cost almost a million dollars there,” said Davis.
The American Dream, however, is not just about the money.
“.. If you have, let’s say, residual income and have the freedom of time to actually get out and spend time with your kid and your spouse, then yes. But if you’re working 50 hours a week and making $50,000, then you don’t have time to do anything,” said Wells.
“Mississippi, I think, is positioned pretty good and if we go ahead and bring in more industry, more business to get people off the streets, it could be a wondrous thing,” said Wells.
