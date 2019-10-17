Donations of drones, rocket bring Coast aviation museum closer to completion

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport is one step closer to opening after receiving several new additions.
An ultra light plane, three prototype military drones, and an Asimov rocket now call the museum on Pass Road home. They were donated by the Mississippi State University School of Aeronautics, which built and designed each item.
Those with the museum say its donations like this that help bring the museum closer to completion.
“Without these donations, we would have no museum,” said Phil Harding, who serves on the museum’s board of directors. “We 're very excited to get these and again to showcase what Mississippi and Mississippians are doing and have done in the aviation career fields and industries over the last 100 or so years.”
“This is a great shot in the arm,” said project coordinator Francisco Gonzalez. “The museum has been an ongoing project. Finances have been tight. So donations have been what have been help us survive and thrive.”
Displays at the museum will include interactive exhibits with Promethean tables, a flight simulator, and a Mississippi Aviation Hall of Fame.
The aviation museum was originally scheduled to open this fall, but due to some setbacks, an opening date is now planned for sometime after the holidays.
Located adjacent to the Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport, the John C. Robinson Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum will consist of a two-story 52,000 SF structured building housing life size exhibits from many of Mississippi’s historic aviators.
The likes of Apollo astronauts Fred Haise and Stu Roosa, Shuttle astronauts Donald Peterson and Richard Truly, and aviation’s heroes and daredevils like the Key Brothers, Roscoe Turner, and Jesse Brown will accentuate the exhibits.
