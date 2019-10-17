Crews keep close eye on Hard Rock site, vigils set for Thursday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Emergency crews are racing against the clock to bring down the rest of the collapsed structure in the New Orleans Central Business District in a safe manner. This comes as recovery efforts are also underway for the bodies of two workers who are still inside.
At a press conference, city leaders stressed the importance of bringing down the collapsed structure in a controlled manner before it decides to come down on its own, while also keeping a close eye on the Gulf and the potential for wind and rain.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell and others say emergency crews were forced to make the difficult decision to move from rescue to recovery efforts for the two victims, whose bodies are still inside the collapsed structure.
In a statement on Wednesday (Oct. 16), the president of Regional Mechanical Services, identified their employee Quinnyon Wimberly as one of the victims, along with Jose Ariolla and Anthony Margette, whose body was recovered from the building several days ago.
New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell says they are working to bring closure to the families of the other two victims while also monitoring the integrity of the structure and the cranes, which have continued to shift dangerously since the collapse.
LIVE COVERAGE: CLICK HERE.
RELATED STORIES:
“I cannot express how urgent it is. The last thing you want is for these things to decide where they’re going to fall instead of us dictating that, and so we’re working very hard with all parties involved to make sure that doesn’t happen,” McConnell said. “And if it happens, it happens quickly and as you said that weather is out of our control.”
While civilians are still not allowed anywhere near the structure, city leaders are asking anyone who needs to recover their vehicle from the evacuation zone to call 311, where they'll be able coordinate with emergency crews to have it recovered.
Funeral services will get underway Thursday for Magrette. Visitation will take place today and tomorrow. A funeral mass for the 49-year-old will take place on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Mothe funeral home in Harvey.
According to family members, Nargrette was not scheduled to work Saturday, but he picked up overtime hours to support his family.
Thursday night, two candlelight prayer vigils will be held for the victims one will take place at 6 p.m. at the Molly Marine Statue on Canal Street, and the other gets underway at the same time at City Hall.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.